UK Woman, Daughter Arrested In Dubai For Drinking Glass of Wine On Flight

A mother has told of her terrifying ordeal of being locked up in a filthy Dubai jail for three days with her four-year-old daughter for drinking a glass of wine on a flight from London.

Ellie Holman, 44, was arrested after being asked by an immigration official at Dubai International Airport if she had consumed alcohol on the eight-hour flight.

The mother-of-three, a dentist, from Sevenoaks, Kent, says she was held in a ‘baking hot and foul smelling’ airport detention centre – and not allowed to call her husband, Gary.

