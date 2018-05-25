UKIP Politician Slams London Mayor on Housing, Mass Immigration

UKIP London Assembly Member David Kurten has torn Sadiq Khan to shreds, saying it’s impossible to build the 100,000 new homes needed to cope with population growth in the capital without losing more green spaces.

Khan said he wants to massively increase the number of green spaces in London, and recently found £2m for ‘green space projects’ (how many police officers could that have paid for?).

Mayor Khan, you cannot build homes for 100,000 extra people a year and also increase green spaces. Even a 5 year-old child can understand that! pic.twitter.com/kUzrvy0glM — David Kurten ن (@davidkurten) May 24, 2018

But given that London’s population, fuelled by mass migration, is shooting through the roof, it does beg the question: where on earth are all these people going to live?

