Ukraine Bars Russian Men From Entry

Image Credits: nick_grapsy / Flickr.

Ukraine on Friday barred Russian men aged 16-60 from entry as tensions mounted between the two countries over Moscow’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships last week.

The move came after Kiev imposed martial law in border regions this week in response to the Russian seizure of the ships and 24 sailors off Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The incident was the most dangerous in years between the ex-Soviet neighbors — who are locked in conflict over Russian-backed separatist regions — and has raised fears of a wider escalation.

