Ukrainian Docs Claim Millions Funneled To Biden And Kerry Families

Newly released documents, allegedly leaked from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office, show a series of money transfers between Burisma Holdings Limited and former President Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry.

In addition, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and John Kerry’s son John Kerry Jr. and his stepson Christopher Heinz Jr. all received payments “as partners in the Rosemont Seneca Fund and other affiliated Rosemont Seneca companies,” according to the leak.

Political activist Michael Coudrey wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a ‘slush fund’ owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden.”

Latvian counter-intelligence files reportedly show nearly $4 million was transferred from Burisma to Hunter Biden and fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer.

Burisma is said to have also funneled $3.5 million to the Bidens and Kerrys through U.S. megabank Morgan Stanley.

Following the series of financial transactions and a direct threat from then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the Ukrainian investigation into Burisma was called off.

Joe Biden’s threat to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine if they didn’t fire the investigator looking into Burisma’s evident corruption undoubtedly influenced the decision.

Soon after Biden’s public threat, aka quid pro quo, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked Ukrainian General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin to resign.

Coudrey concluded his Twitter thread by providing a link to Rosemont Seneca Bohai’s bank records showing dozens of payments from Burisma Holdings and saying, “Joe Biden while the Vice President operated in an official capacity to change US Foreign Policy to help enrich and protect his son, Hunter Biden.”

The source documents were uploaded by Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times.

