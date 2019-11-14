Ukrainian Docs Claim Millions Funneled To Biden And Kerry Families

Newly released documents, allegedly leaked from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office, show a series of money transfers between Burisma Holdings Limited and former President Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry.

In addition, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and John Kerry’s son John Kerry Jr. and his stepson Christopher Heinz Jr. all received payments “as partners in the Rosemont Seneca Fund and other affiliated Rosemont Seneca companies,” according to the leak.

Political activist Michael Coudrey wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a ‘slush fund’ owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden.”

BOMBSHELL: Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a “slush fund” owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Latvian counter-intelligence files reportedly show nearly $4 million was transferred from Burisma to Hunter Biden and fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer.

This describes the money transfer of $14,655,982 and $366,015 EUR from “Wirelogic Technology AS”, and $1,964,375 from “Digitex Organization LLP”. Further, part of the sums described above were transferred to Alan Apter, Alexander Kwasniewski, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Burisma is said to have also funneled $3.5 million to the Bidens and Kerrys through U.S. megabank Morgan Stanley.

Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC is owned and operated by Devon Archer, the Kerry Family including John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr and Hunter Biden. All of whom are also listed as partners in the Rosemont Seneca Fund and other affiliated Rosemont Seneca companies. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Following the series of financial transactions and a direct threat from then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the Ukrainian investigation into Burisma was called off.

Joe Biden’s threat to withhold $1 billion in aid from Ukraine if they didn’t fire the investigator looking into Burisma’s evident corruption undoubtedly influenced the decision.

Why was a foreign company, that was being investigated by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office for corruption, suddenly retain & solicit high profile US persons affiliated with government and pay them such large sums of money? This is exactly why:https://t.co/g4vSzgRrga — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Soon after Biden’s public threat, aka quid pro quo, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked Ukrainian General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin to resign.

In conclusion, it is to the best of my knowledge determined a corrupt foreign gas company solicited high profile US persons affiliated with government to illegally influence official US Foreign Policy, & pressure the Ukrainian government to shut down its corruption investigation. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Coudrey concluded his Twitter thread by providing a link to Rosemont Seneca Bohai’s bank records showing dozens of payments from Burisma Holdings and saying, “Joe Biden while the Vice President operated in an official capacity to change US Foreign Policy to help enrich and protect his son, Hunter Biden.”

The source documents were uploaded by Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times.

For further review, here are Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank records, listing dozens of payments from Burisma.https://t.co/7W51Zv8gzs — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!