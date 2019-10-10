Bombshell! Ukrainian MP Says Joe Biden Paid $900,000 By Firm Hunter Biden Works For

Ukraine’s parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, who is heading a criminal case on interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, revealed on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden was funneled $900,000 for “lobbying activities,” by Burisma Group, where his son Hunter Biden has sat on the board of directors since 2014.

Derkach provided charts and images showing the connection between Burisma and U.S.-based company Rosemont Seneca Partners, which was co-founded by Hunter Biden.

“This was the transfer of Burisma Group’s funds for lobbying activities, as investigators believe, personally to Joe Biden through a lobbying company. Funds in the amount of $900,000 were transferred to the U.S.-based company Rosemont Seneca Partners, which according to open sources, in particular, the New York Times, is affiliated with Biden. The payment reference was payment for consultative services,” Derkach said.

Hunter Biden and Rosemont Seneca co-founder Devon Archer, who is Burisma’s Independent Director, were also paid big bucks by the Ukrainian gas company according to Derkach.

“According to the documents, Burisma paid no less than $16.5 million to [former Polish President, who became an independent director at Burisma Holdings in 2014] Aleksander Kwasniewski, [chairman of the Burisma board of independent directors] Alan Apter, [Burisma independent director] Devon Archer and Hunter Biden [who joined the Burisma board of directors in 2014],” he said.

Continuing, Derkach added, “Using political and economic levelers of influencing Ukrainian authorities and manipulating the issue of providing financial aid to Ukraine, Joe Biden actively assisted closing criminal cases into the activity of former Ukrainian Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky, who is the founder and owner of Burisma Group.”

Since Derkach’s press conference took place in Ukraine, the images and his presentation were in Ukrainian.

Full Andriy Derkach press conference:

