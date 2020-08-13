UK's First 'Socially Distanced' Music Gig Shows People Separated by Metal Pens

Attendees at the UK’s first ‘socially distanced’ music gig were held inside equally spaced out metal pens at Newcastle’s pop-up Virgin Money Unity Arena.

Concert-goers were allowed up to five people in their pen, each of which was spaced two meters distant from the other for the performance by rock singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

A total of 500 pens were placed throughout Gosforth Park, each with a table, chairs, and a fridge.

Some people appeared to enjoy the new set up as it jived with their misanthropic hatred of being around other people, a strange condition to have while also attending music concerts.

“My hatred for human contact with people I don’t know really, realllyyy approves of this,” said one respondent on Twitter.

“THIS IS HOW I WANT IT TO BE FOREVER. I COULD FINALLY GO TO FESTIVALS!!” added another.

However, even Piers Morgan, who has relentlessly hyped hysteria over coronavirus and social distancing, thought that the spectacle looked “weird.”

