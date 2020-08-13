UK's First 'Socially Distanced' Music Gig Shows People Separated by Metal Pens

Image Credits: Thomas M Jackson/Getty Images.

Attendees at the UK’s first ‘socially distanced’ music gig were held inside equally spaced out metal pens at Newcastle’s pop-up Virgin Money Unity Arena.

Concert-goers were allowed up to five people in their pen, each of which was spaced two meters distant from the other for the performance by rock singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

A total of 500 pens were placed throughout Gosforth Park, each with a table, chairs, and a fridge.

Some people appeared to enjoy the new set up as it jived with their misanthropic hatred of being around other people, a strange condition to have while also attending music concerts.

“My hatred for human contact with people I don’t know really, realllyyy approves of this,” said one respondent on Twitter.

“THIS IS HOW I WANT IT TO BE FOREVER. I COULD FINALLY GO TO FESTIVALS!!” added another.

However, even Piers Morgan, who has relentlessly hyped hysteria over coronavirus and social distancing, thought that the spectacle looked “weird.”

