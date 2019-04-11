Ultimate Compilation: Dems and MSM Talking Heads Freak Out Over AG Barr's Impending Spying Investigation

Watch as the Democrats and MSM talking heads go into a death throes now that they know their game is up.
AG Bill Barr announced he is going to launch an investigation into the spying campaign started by the Obama deep state.
Watch as Dems and MSM talking heads freak out over AG Barr saying he will launch an investigation in Obama's Deep State spying activities against @realDonaldTrump #Spygate#Witchhunt#Spying
Watch full video here:https://t.co/BalyvYbmxx pic.twitter.com/oTn0FUnjrJ
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) April 11, 2019