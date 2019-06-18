Ultimate Fake News Psy-op: MSM Falsely Claims Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Defamation Case

One of Twitter’s top trending stories Tuesday was a completely false headline claiming Alex Jones lost a defamation case against Sandy Hook families.

On Tuesday, MarketWatch ran an Associated Press article under the headline, “Father of Sandy Hook victim wins defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones,” detailing a judge’s ruling against Moon Rock Books, publisher of the book, “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook, authored by Jim Fetzer and Mike Palacek.

“Alex Jones is the host of a conspiracy-driven Infowars website and wrote a book titled, ‘Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,'” MarketWatch’s sub-headline falsely stated.

MarketWatch’s article was subsequently picked up by Twitter’s trending algorithm and appeared for users searching the term “Alex Jones.”

While the mistake may have been in earnest, MarketWatch’s headline gives readers the impression Jones lost his landmark Sandy Hook trial, which made headlines over the weekend after Jones’ lawyer Norm Pattis explained the FBI was investigating the source of child porn embedded in spam emails turned over by Infowars for discovery.

The outrageous fake news is the latest in a slew of libelous attacks against Infowars by mainstream media outlets, many of whom went out of their way to slander Infowars by falsely claiming Jones sent child porn to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

MarketWatch Caught In Huge Hoax


MarketWatch has published a massively false headline pushing the hoax that Alex Jones was sued about a book about Sandy Hook. Alex breaks down this fake news headline and lays out the facts.

***

Robert Barnes Makes MAJOR Announcements In Sandy Hook Media Hoax


The Sandy Hook media hoax has reached unprecedented levels with the MSM doing an all-out fake news assault on Alex Jones. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex via Skype to expose the MSM smears and reveal what’s next in the battle for free speech.


Related Articles

State Department Admits Over 30 Security Breaches Related To Clinton Emails

State Department Admits Over 30 Security Breaches Related To Clinton Emails

U.S. News
Comments
New York Approves Driver’s Licenses For Illegal Immigrants

New York Approves Driver’s Licenses For Illegal Immigrants

U.S. News
Comments

Mass Media Hoax Claims Alex Jones Sent Child Porn When He Was the Victim of 3rd Party Sending Child Porn to Him

U.S. News
comments

Alex Jones’ Lawyer: Claim Jones Sent Child Porn To Sandy Hook Lawyers Wildly Misleading

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Advocates “Real Physical Revolution” to Push Through His Political Agenda

U.S. News
comments

Comments