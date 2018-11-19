Ultra-Bright Galaxy Feeds Black Hole by Stealing From Neighbors

Image Credits: NRAO/AUI/NSF.

In the early days of our universe, the gravity of an ultra-bright galaxy pulled streams of dust and gas from nearby galaxies to power its supermassive black hole and associated bright quasar. Now, for the first time ever, researchers have observed this cosmic interaction.

When gravitational forces shepherd material like dust and gas into a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy, that material grinds together and emits energy that’s observed as a quasar. A quasar is the active center of a galaxy where a supermassive black hole shoots out jets of gas. Dusty quasars are a particular flavor of quasars that are also embedded in a blanket of dust that absorbs and re-emits the energy generated by the supermassive black hole.

Now, a new imaging analysis of W2246-0526 — the most luminous galaxy discovered to date — shows how, in the early universe, this galaxy’s gravity pulled in dust and gas from three other nearby galaxies. The stolen material helped power W2246-0526’s quasar and black hole and shrouded it in dust. This analysis could show how luminous galaxies, in general, might feed their supermassive black holes while also obscuring their black holes and quasars with dust.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Ultra-Thin Skin Uses Magnets, Acts as Bionic "Compass"

Ultra-Thin Skin Uses Magnets, Acts as Bionic “Compass”

Science & Tech
Comments
How Bezos, Cuomo and Amazon Screwed Over New York

How Bezos, Cuomo and Amazon Screwed Over New York

Science & Tech
Comments

Video: Rand Paul Warns Of Censorship Of Conservatives By Big Tech

Science & Tech
Comments

Trump Must Stop Web Censorship To Save America And The World

Science & Tech
Comments

National Facial Recognition Database To Use Loyalty Rewards To Identify American Shoppers

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments