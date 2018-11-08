Ultra-hot metals swirl around this highly magnetic white dwarf

Some 1,200 light-years from Earth, an international team of astronomers has discovered an ultra-hot magnetosphere, or magnetic field, surrounding a sun-like star.

The star, dubbed GALEXJ014636.8+323615, is a white dwarf, the dense core of a dead star.

“White dwarfs are the remnants of about 95 percent of all stars, so pretty much every star in our universe will end up as a white dwarf at the end of its life,” study leader Nicole Reindl, a researcher at the University of Leicester, said in an email.

