UN Adviser Claims Trump Won't Last 4 Years in Office

An adviser to the UN Human Rights Council predicts that Donald Trump will be forced to leave office before his 4-year term is up due to “psychiatric problems” or “pressure”.

Jean Ziegler, who according to CNS News, “has a history of sympathizing with despotic regimes,” told Austrian newspaper Kurier, “I do not believe that Trump will remain in office for four years.”

“Either there will be psychiatric problems or the pressure will become so great that he can no longer govern,” he added.

Ziegler believes that leftists will lead a “moral insurrection” against Trump’s “xenophobic, vulgar, anti-feminist, anti-solidarity” rhetoric.

The adviser’s gripe against the president appears to stem from Trump proposing to cut funding to the United Nations.

“People are traumatized,” Ziegler claims, adding, “If Trump reduces the payments massively, the U.N. is paralyzed.”

Ziegler is not the first voice on the far-left to assert that Trump won’t be able to complete his first term in office.

Film maker Michael Moore has repeatedly called for his supporters and Democrats to launch a coup under which a “national emergency” is declared to unseat Trump from the White House.

The Daily Mail also reported earlier this month that Barack Obama and his allies are plotting to oust Trump from the presidency via either impeachment or forcing him to resign.

Both Salon and Huffington Post have also published articles predicting that Trump will be turfed out before 2020.

Billionaire Mark Cuban told TMZ last month, “I don’t think he’ll last 4 years.”

