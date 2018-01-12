UN Boss: ‘We Must Celebrate Mass Migration’

Image Credits: U.S. Navy, Wikimedia Commons.

António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations has said that the world should ‘celebrate mass migration’ as it “reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies.”

Writing in The Guardian, the UN boss writes that “we must aim for a world in which we can celebrate migration’s contributions to prosperity, development and international unity”.

Later this year, the UN will negotiate a global compact on migration which will be the first international agreement of its kind.

The UN leader makes it clear in his column that the world needs “a clear political direction about the future of migration” and world leaders must “recognise and reinforce the benefits of migration” which he defines as “boosting economic activity” because migrants “take jobs that local workforces cannot fill.”

