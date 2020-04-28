UN Chief Says Pandemic Must Be Used To Deindustrialize West, Transition To Green Energy

The head of the United Nations called for global leaders to “use the pandemic recovery” to roll out their global climate change agenda, including allowing fossil fuel companies to collapse and using taxpayer stimulus money to fund green jobs.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said during the Petersberg Virtual Dialogue, a two-day international conference on global warming, in Berlin, Germany that the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic presents a “rare and short window of opportunity” to accelerate their globalist 2030 Agenda project.

“It has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to shocks,” Guterres said Tuesday, adding that “the only answer is brave, visionary and collaborative leadership.”

“The same leadership is needed to address the looming existential threat of climate disruption,” he continued. “These are dark days, but they are not without hope. We have a rare and short window of opportunity to rebuild our world for the better.”

“Let us use the pandemic recovery to provide a foundation for a safe, healthy, inclusive and more resilient world for all people.”

Guterres insisted that U.S. taxpayer stimulus packages must be used to create “green jobs” instead of “bailing out” the energy sector.

“Where taxpayers’ money is used to rescue businesses, it must be creating green jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said. “It must not be bailing out outdated, polluting, carbon-intensive industries.”

Guterres also took a veiled swipe at nationalism and the United States, suggesting that national sovereignty doesn’t trump the need to fight climate change.

“The Paris Agreement was largely made possible by the engagement of the United States and China,” Guterres said. “Without the contribution of the big emitters, all our efforts will be doomed.”

“Like the coronavirus, greenhouse gases respect no boundaries,” he added. “Isolation is a trap. No country can succeed alone.”

