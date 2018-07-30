UN Chief: UN ‘Running Out of Cash'

Image Credits: flickr, prayitnophotography.

With two of out every five member-states of the United Nations not yet having paid their dues for 2018, the world body says it has never been so far behind in receiving contributions by this time of the year, and officials are looking for belt-tightening options.

Among the 81 countries yet to pay, by far the biggest amount due is the United States’ contribution of $591.3 million, which comprises 22 percent of the total regular budget for 2018.

Next up are Brazil ($102.7 million, or 3.8 percent of the budget), Saudi Arabia ($30.8 million, 1.14 percent) and Argentina ($23.9 million, 0.89 percent).

Read more


Related Articles

Nuns #METOO The Catholic Church

Nuns #METOO The Catholic Church

World News
Comments
Afghan 'Saved' From Deportation By Elin Ersson Was Convicted Of Abuse And Sentenced to Jail: Report

Afghan ‘Saved’ From Deportation By Elin Ersson Was Convicted Of Abuse And Sentenced to Jail: Report

World News
Comments

Watch – Copenhagen Imam: ‘Jihad Necessitates the Muslim Invasion and Conquest of Europe’

World News
Comments

Italian Interior Minister wants more babies and fewer migrants as the country’s traditions and identity are at stake

World News
Comments

Putin: Christianity The Foundation of Russian Nationhood & Cultural Identity

World News
Comments

Comments