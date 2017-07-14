Why is a hospital fighting so hard to block parents with a child dying from a rare condition from getting experimental medical treatment another hospital is offering for free?

Would it damage the reputation of the hospital “revered as one of the world’s best children’s hospitals” if another hospital succeeded where they failed?

Perhaps. But in arguing to kill the baby rather than allowing someone else to treat him, they said “a world where ONLY PARENTS SPEAK & DECIDE FOR CHILDREN and where children have NO SEPARATE IDENTITY or rights and no court to hear & protect them is far from the world in which [this hospital] treats its child patients.”

They may be trying to protect their reputation, but they were appealing to the court and reminding it that it is subject to the UNCCR, the United Nations Convention on Child Rights.

David Knight breaks down what that is and why it must be stopped in the US.


Related Articles

It Was No Accident That Western Medicine Has Been Twisted Into A Tool Of The Mega Corporations

It Was No Accident That Western Medicine Has Been Twisted Into A Tool Of The Mega Corporations

Health
Comments
Health Insurers in Montana Request Premium Rate Hikes as High as 23%

Health Insurers in Montana Request Premium Rate Hikes as High as 23%

Health
Comments

Chemicals in Contraception Pills Feminize Male Fish

Health
Comments

Nevada has a Drug Problem: Shops are Running Out of Marijuana

Health
Comments

White House Analysis of Health Bill Seeks to Discredit CBO

Health
Comments

Comments