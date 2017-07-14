Why is a hospital fighting so hard to block parents with a child dying from a rare condition from getting experimental medical treatment another hospital is offering for free?

Would it damage the reputation of the hospital “revered as one of the world’s best children’s hospitals” if another hospital succeeded where they failed?

Perhaps. But in arguing to kill the baby rather than allowing someone else to treat him, they said “a world where ONLY PARENTS SPEAK & DECIDE FOR CHILDREN and where children have NO SEPARATE IDENTITY or rights and no court to hear & protect them is far from the world in which [this hospital] treats its child patients.”

They may be trying to protect their reputation, but they were appealing to the court and reminding it that it is subject to the UNCCR, the United Nations Convention on Child Rights.

David Knight breaks down what that is and why it must be stopped in the US.