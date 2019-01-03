UN Envoy to Monitor Ceasefire Yemen

Image Credits: - / Contributor / Getty, JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / Contributor / Getty.

The UN envoy for Yemen will hold a new round of talks with Huthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government in the coming days as the United Nations said Thursday that a ceasefire in the key port city of Hodeida was holding.

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / Contributor via Getty Images)

Martin Griffiths will travel to the rebel-held capital of Sanaa on Saturday for talks with Huthi leaders and with the head of a truce monitoring committee, Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

He will then head to Riyadh to meet with Yemen’s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and other officials.

