UN, EU & Soros Provide Migrants With Prepaid Debit Cards to Fund Journey to Europe

How illegal migrants cope financially during their long journeys to and through Europe has been revealed by the Slovenian site Nova24.

According to the site, UNHCR and the EU, in cooperation with MasterCard and Soros, generously hand out prepaid debit cards to the migrants.

The cards are equipped with both EU and UNHCR logos. No identity documents are required to obtain or use the cards – instead of the name of the cardholder, “UNHCR” and a number is printed on the card.

According to Nova24, the information comes from a source within the Croatian police, which states that the migrants are well-equipped with newly purchased, high-quality boots, hiking clothes, smartphones and even weapons.

