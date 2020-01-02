UN Hiring “Disarmament Officers” to Conduct “Field Missions” in New York as UN Occupation Plan for America Goes LIVE

The critics who have mocked the “UN occupation of America” news that we’ve been covering for years are eating crow today as the United Nations is publicly and openly hiring “disarmament, demobilization and reintegration officers” in New York, specifically admitting that they will be running “field missions” to engage in gun confiscation from citizens.

As this “United Nations Careers” document reveals, the job opening was posted on December 26, 2019 and remains active through February 8, 2020. The job opening number is, “19-Security Institutions-DPO-127453-R-New York (R).”

As the help wanted document explains, these jobs are physically located in New York and demands English proficiency — not French — indicating this job requires engaging with Americans and isn’t some overseas deployment:

This position is located in the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Section of the Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions (OROLSI), within the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) in New York. New York is classified as a hardship “H” duty station and family duty station. The incumbent reports to and is under the overall supervision of the DDR Section Chief.

The people who carry out this job are specifically required to operate “two to three missions” carrying out “Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR)” activities.

DDR is the United Nation’s euphemism for gun confiscation followed by the imprisonment of local populations. This job listing also calls for candidates to, “Conduct field missions to assess implementation of established DDR programmes.”

This position is specifically calling for applicants to have a Master’s degree in “disarmament affairs.” Keep reading to fully understand what the UN means by “DDR” operations.

In summary, gun confiscation in America is about to go HOT.

In 2017, Democrat Richard Boykin called for UN occupation of America with UN troops to be stationed on the streets of U.S. cities

As you learn of this breaking news, don’t forget that just a little over two years ago, Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin called for UN troops to be stationed on the streets of America. As covered by NewsTarget.com:

Boykin says that UN troops need to be brought into America’s cities as a way to help “victims of violence.”

“I’m hoping to appeal to the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts,” Boykin explains in the video below.

When asked to explain further, he says that armed foreign troops / shock troops are necessary to “protect minority and vulnerable populations.”

He also says that gun violence is a kind of “quiet genocide” that demands a UN presence in America’s cities.

Amazingly, this video hasn’t yet been banned by YouTube, so you can see Boykin saying all this on camera:

Just a few months ago, radical left-wing Democrat Ilhan Omar also called for the UN occupation of America. Hear the full details in my podcast on Brighteon.com:

“DDR Handbook” of the United Nations spells out what DDR is all about

What is “DDR,” exactly? The United Nations defines it as disarming local populations through the use of force. In fact, as part of this “disarmament” operation, the UN runs its own “weapons and ammunition management” operations to make sure UN troops have a monopoly on firepower.

As shown on this page, there’s even a UN handbook for “DDR practitioners” that’s entitled, “Effective Weapons and Ammunition Management in a Changing Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Context.” The overview for the book explains:

It responds to the greater need for arms control activities in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) programmes, including weapons and ammunition management at the community level as part of community violence reduction projects. The material presented here equips DDR practitioners with practical resources to design effective weapons and ammunition management operations that can be implemented across the peace continuum.

Notice the key concepts here? Arms control activities… at the community level… community violence reduction… the “peace continuum.”

This is all globalist doublespeak for gunpoint gun confiscation, and the UN is clearly ramping up this entire operation for the United States of America, starting in New York.

Barack Obama signed the “Arms Trade Treaty” with the UN in 2013, and that’s the basis being invoked for gun confiscation

Another book published under the United Nations’ Office for Disarmament Affairs details how to confiscate guns from local citizens under the “Arms Trade Treaty” which Barack Obama signed in 2013 and which went into force from the UN’s point of view on December 24, 2014. However, President Trump withdrew the United States from this gun control treaty, and the treaty was never ratified by the U.S. Senate. Nevertheless, the UN might argue that since Obama signed it, it remains in force.

This UN book is called, “Disarmament: A Basic Guide – Fourth Edition (2017),” and talks about how to “build a more peaceful world” by disarming citizens through the use of UN weaponry and armed UN soldiers.

In that book, the UN describes firearms in the hands of civilians as causing “armed insecurity,” equating the Second Amendment with terrorism and chaos. The book also claims that small arms in the hands of civilians is equivalent to “excessive accumulation” that “may aggravate political tension.” Indeed, according to the United Nations, peace is only achieved with the raping, child-trafficking UN soldiers have a monopoly on guns.

In other words, the United Nations defines “peace” the same way Adolf Hitler did: By achieving a total monopoly on firepower while the citizens are completely disarmed and unable to defend themselves. That’s exactly what took place during the Third Reich: First disarming the Jews, then carrying out mass genocide to exterminate them. Sounds like a modern-day UN operation!

New York is chosen because there aren’t enough armed citizens to fight off an invading UN enemy force

Notice, too, that this operation is being launched in New York, where gun control laws are already so strict that few citizens will be able to fight back against UN occupation.

This will enable the UN to quickly establish a firepower monopoly and a geographical beachhead from which other operations can be launched, such as gun confiscation raids across New Jersey or other nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Virginia is staging UN vehicles in preparation for an armed assault on Washington D.C. to try to execute President Trump or run him out of office, followed by the installation of Nancy Pelosi as the acting president.

As Daisy Luther writes for The Organic Prepper:

You may recall that citizens of Virginia have become outraged recently by new laws that are likely to pass this month, effectively banning all semi-automatic weapons. Sanctuary counties, cities, and municipalities now cover all but the most urban parts of the state. These sanctuaries have vowed to support the Second Amendment and are refusing to enforce unconstitutional gun laws… One has to wonder if this is why the UN is hiring “disarmament officers?”

How many times has someone told you not to worry – that nobody is coming to take your guns away? That all they want is “common-sense gun laws?” In light of the current political climate and this job listing, I’d say that is an outright a lie.

Also see this important article from NationalFile.com: “New York UN Office Recruits Paramilitary Troops for ‘Disarmament’ and ‘Reintegration’ of US Civilians.”

ARM UP, America: You are about to be invaded by a foreign enemy that’s engaged in a massive false flag followed by a kinetic coup attempt against the President

The bottom line here is that events are lining up for an attempted take down of America. First, deep state actors will stage a massive false flag attack that makes Charlottesville look like child’s play. The media will, in concert, blame Trump and call him a white supremacist dictator, then demand his removal from office. When he refuses, the UN will activate its thousands of troops and armored personnel carrier which have already been staged across America.

The gunpoint gun confiscation will begin, and any Americans who refuse to turn over their guns will be shot on sight.

The war is nearly here, and globalists, Democrats and the deep state cannot tolerate Trump winning another election this year and having four more years to prosecute left-wing criminal corruption involving the Bidens, the Clintons and even Barack Obama, himself, who is a criminal traitor and enemy of America.

The very people who are about to be indicted and imprisoned of Durham is allowed to complete his investigation are now cornered rabid animals, willing to do anything to stop the 2020 elections and try to kill Trump or overthrow the nation between now and then. Don’t be surprised if they turn to nuclear, biological or chemical weapons to stage a large-scale, deadly event that can somehow be blamed on Trump.

What should rational, informed Americans do right now in preparation for all this? It’s simple: Arm up and prepare to defend your nation using the Second Amendment.

Personally, I recommend improving your proficiency in long-range tactical shooting using calibers such as 300 win mag or 338 Lapua Magnum.

338 Lapua Magnum rounds can damage or disable armored vehicles used by enemy forces such as the mad raping UN soldiers. Even better, 50 BMG rounds can seriously damage those vehicles and penetrate hardened cover positions. Right now, you can purchase 660 grain .50 BMG rounds for less than three dollars each (go to Ammoseek.com to find them).

New York will easily fall to UN tyranny, but once the UN soldiers reach rural areas of America, they’re going to find a rifle behind every blade of grass, and a patriot targeting them from every building.

We the People must prepare to bring such heavy metal down upon the occupying enemy UN troops that every last one of them is engaged, defeated and forced to flee our land. This is where history has now brought us, at the precipice of the most important conflict in the history of the United States of America: an invasion by an occupying enemy force. This is “Red Dawn” but with blue helmets. I suppose that makes it, “Blue Dawn,” but either way, the invaders must be eliminated and defeated. There is no other option if America is to survive this globalist assault and a coordinated attempt to carry out a political coup that would nullify democracy and silence the will of the people.

All this looks likely to ramp up this year, in 2020, so your time to prepare is growing very short.

The people of New York, New Jersey and other liberal areas who gave up their guns are soon going to find out what happens when you surrender to a foreign enemy whose troops are known rapists and child traffickers, by the way. There are going to be a whole lot of liberals in New York City who sadly discover why you should never give up your right to self-defense and hand some foreign enemy a monopoly on firearms. Especially not the UN, which is known around the world for mass rapings, child kidnappings and human trafficking.

Why do you think they need a monopoly on firepower in the first place? It’s because they would normally be shot for their crimes against women and children. That’s why they disarm populations first, get it?

