UN Human Rights Chiefs Demands US Takes "Serious Action" to Stop Killing of Unarmed African-Americans

The UN Human Rights Chief has demanded that authorities in the United States take “serious action” to stop the police killings of unarmed African-Americans following the death of George Floyd.

46-year-old Floyd died on May 25th after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least seven minutes, an incident that was caught on camera and caused outrage.

Numerous stores, businesses and even an affordable housing block in Minneapolis were looted and burned to the ground by rioters last night in response to the killing.

The United Nations’ Michelle Bachelet issued a statement today calling for immediate action.

“The US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings, and to ensure justice is done when they do occur,” Bachelet said. “Procedures must change, prevention systems must be put in place, and above all police officers who resort to excessive use of force should be charged and convicted for the crimes committed.”

Bachelet’s demand won’t find much currency amongst many on the right, who will see it as a globalist body trying to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States.

But her words will be welcomed by many on the left who assert that black people are being indiscriminately targeted by white police officers.

However, as Candace Owens pointed out, the stats don’t back up that claim.

Percentage of people killed by police officers annually: Whites: 55%

Blacks: 27%

Hispanic: 19% Can anyone provide me the name of even ONE hispanic or white person that was killed by a police officer this year? BULLSHIT ELECTION NARRATIVE https://t.co/AlJ1yFDooJ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 26, 2020

