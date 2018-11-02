UN Migration Pact DoA If Poland Joins US in Not Signing It

Image Credits: Kancelaria Premiera, Flickr.

Poland has publicly stated that they are likely to shun the UN migration pact. The list of countries walking away from the potentially disastrous Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is growing.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw on Friday: “It is very likely that … we will not be part of the global pact,”

The pact was approved in July by all 193 UN member nations with the exception of the United States, who backed out last year.

