UN: Niqab a "Human Right"

France’s ban of the niqab is in breach of human rights and has to review the legislation, according to the United Nations.

The niqab is an Islamic veil that covers the full face and has been banned since 2011. France has argued that the ban was necessary for ‘living together’ and was necessary and proportionate for security.

Unfortunately, the UN is not convinced, stating, “In particular, the Committee was not persuaded by France’s claim that a ban on face-covering was necessary and proportionate from a security standpoint or for attaining the goal of ‘living together’ in society.”

Read more