UN: Niqab a "Human Right"

Image Credits: Michał Huniewicz / Flickr.

France’s ban of the niqab is in breach of human rights and has to review the legislation, according to the United Nations.

The niqab is an Islamic veil that covers the full face and has been banned since 2011. France has argued that the ban was necessary for ‘living together’ and was necessary and proportionate for security.

Unfortunately, the UN is not convinced, stating, “In particular, the Committee was not persuaded by France’s claim that a ban on face-covering was necessary and proportionate from a security standpoint or for attaining the goal of ‘living together’ in society.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Schemes for Currency Manipulation Spread Worldwide

Schemes for Currency Manipulation Spread Worldwide

Globalism
Comments
80% of UK Terror Investigations Target Islamists

80% of UK Terror Investigations Target Islamists

Globalism
Comments

Parents outraged after drag queen speaks to students during career day

Globalism
Comments

Anti-Trump Mexican Ex-President Endorses Beto For Senate

Globalism
Comments

Warning: Second Migrant Caravan Heads to US

Globalism
Comments

Comments