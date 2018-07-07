UN Official Calls For 'Ark' To Save World From 'Global Warming'

A United Nations official is calling for an “ark” to save the world from global warming.

Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of U.N. Climate Change, was speaking at a recent conference at the Vatican hosted by Pope Francis.

Climate-change skeptic Marc Morano of the Climate Depot site noted Espinosa urged the world “to make the fundamental, transformative changes necessary” to fight “global warming.”

The Vatican’s International Conference was titled “Saving our Common Home and the Future of Life on Earth.”

“If we truly want to make the fundamental, transformative changes necessary to combat climate change, perhaps what we need then is not a physical ark, but an ark of ambition for #climateaction,” she said on social media.

Espinosa echoed former U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres, reported Morano.

