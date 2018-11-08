UN Pushes Yemen Peace Talks Back

United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths is no longer aiming to convene the country’s warring parties for peace talks by the end of this month and will instead try to bring them together by the end of the year, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

Griffiths, who is due to brief the Security Council on Nov. 16, is trying to salvage peace talks that collapsed in September. He said in a statement last week that he hoped to bring the parties to the negotiating table within a month.

However, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said the goal now was for political consultations before the end of the year.

