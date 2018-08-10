UN Urges "Credible" Probe Into Yemen Air Strike

Image Credits: Stringer / Contributor / Getty.

The UN Security Council on Friday called for a “credible” probe after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition that killed at least 29 children, whose remains and clothing were left strewn across a market in northern Yemen.

The coalition itself, following calls from the UN and United States, announced an investigation into Thursday’s strike.

In New York, Britain’s Ambassador Karen Pierce, whose country holds the Security Council presidency, told reporters after a closed-door meeting on Yemen that “if any investigation that is held is not credible, the council will obviously want to review that.”

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Submarines in the South China Sea Conflict

Submarines in the South China Sea Conflict

World at War
Comments
China Tests New Hypersonic Missile

China Tests New Hypersonic Missile

World at War
Comments

Pence: “We Must Have American Dominance in Space”

World at War
Comments

Mattis in “Complete Agreement” With DOD, White House on Space Force

World at War
Comments

NATO Fighter Jet Accidentally Launches Missile Near Russian Border – Estonian Army

World at War
Comments

Comments