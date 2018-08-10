UN Urges "Credible" Probe Into Yemen Air Strike

The UN Security Council on Friday called for a “credible” probe after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition that killed at least 29 children, whose remains and clothing were left strewn across a market in northern Yemen.

The coalition itself, following calls from the UN and United States, announced an investigation into Thursday’s strike.

In New York, Britain’s Ambassador Karen Pierce, whose country holds the Security Council presidency, told reporters after a closed-door meeting on Yemen that “if any investigation that is held is not credible, the council will obviously want to review that.”

