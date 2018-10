Dozens of civilians were killed in strikes on Yemen’s embattled Hodeida province, the United Nations said Thursday, as Huthi rebels blamed air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said at least 21 civilians were killed and 10 injured in strikes Wednesday that hit a vegetable packaging facility in Al-Masudi in Bait al-Faqih.

Another three people were killed and six wounded in strikes that hit three vehicles in Al-Hali district.

Read more