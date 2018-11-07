UN Yemen War Resolution Blocked

Three countries at the UN Security Council on Wednesday blocked a statement calling for an end to the war in Yemen and instead demanded a full-fledged resolution be adopted to bring warring sides to the negotiating table.

The Netherlands, Sweden and Peru rejected the draft text proposed by China, which chairs the council this month, and drafted by Britain, saying it did not address their concerns about the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“We feel that the current situation above all else warrants a resolution that gives both the special envoy and OCHA the support they need to take a step towards ending the conflict in Yemen and the suffering of the Yemeni people,” the trio said in an email to the council seen by AFP.

