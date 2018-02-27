‘Unaccompanied Minor’ Jailed for Raping Pregnant Woman at Knifepoint

An Afghan man has been jailed after raping a pregnant woman at knifepoint in her own bed, and for an attack on a sleeping victim as her baby lay beside her in a cot.

Judge Neil Clark said he hoped Aryan Rashidi would be deported after Leeds Crown Court heard the defendant had caused “huge psychological upset” in his victims, who have had to move house due to no longer feeling safe in their own homes.

On September 14th, 2016, the illegal immigrant, who entered Britain from Calais on the back of a lorry, climbed into a house in Bradford and tried to assault a sleeping woman.

The court heard that the woman was sleeping in bed with her husband, with her baby in a cot beside the bed, when she awoke to discover Rashidi pulling at her pyjama bottoms.

