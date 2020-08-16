‘Unbelievably Disgusting’: #WrongTrump Trending After Robert Trump, President’s Younger Brother, Dies

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the passing of his brother Robert, 3 years his younger, the hashtag #WrongTrump was launched on Twitter, quickly climbing to the top and drawing the ire of conservatives.

The president announced the passing of his brother Robert, also a real estate developer and business executive, on Saturday night.

“It is with heavy heart that I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a short statement.

The announcement comes just a day after the president paid a visit to his brother, who was being treated at a New York City medical center. Trump reportedly spent around 45 minutes inside the facility before hopping on a helicopter and flying to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Little was known about Robert’s condition and the nature of his sickness. After leaving the hospital, Trump told the media that he had “a wonderful brother” and that they have had “a great relationship for a long time.”

The news of Robert’s passing quickly spread on Twitter, with many sending prayers and condolences to the president’s family. However, not everybody was ready to cast aside political animosity, as #WrongTrump shot to the top of Twitter’s US trends in no time.

There's a 1000+ people dying a day, some people mad #wrongtrump is treading.

Well guess what 👇 pic.twitter.com/pwHvZFKfla — Youngbleu (@YoungBleu) August 16, 2020

I'm over here cackling at all the snowflake magas crying bc wrong trump is trending. Go find a fucking safe space ya bunch of whiners. Fuck your feelings. — Lady Dawn M (@IAmDawnM) August 16, 2020

Trump supporters were up in arms over the trend. Former Republican congressional candidate from California DeAnna Lorraine called it “unbelievably disgusting.”

Unbelievably disgusting that “wrong Trump” is trending when the President’s close brother Robert Trump just passed away today. This is the vile shameless Left who’s souls have been eaten away by their master, Satan. Prayers up for @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/UacegcpKoZ — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 16, 2020

One commenter went as far as to say that she would now jump aboard “the Trump Train” after seeing #WrongTrump trending.

You know I didn’t plan on voting until I saw #wrongtrump trending but now I’m all aboard the Trump Train. Fuck you sick people and your feelings — Kolten Scott (@KoltenJScott) August 16, 2020

“The fact that ‘The Wrong Trump’ is trending after the President’s brother died tells you everything you need to know about the left,” another tweeted.

The fact that “The Wrong Trump” is trending after the President‘s brother died tells you everything you need to know about the left. They don’t care about people—they only care about power. Pray for the president and his family. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 16, 2020

The Washington Post, known for making eyebrow-raising political statements with obituaries in the past, came under fire for Robert Trump’s, which mentions his legal wranglings with niece Mary Trump over her tell-all memoir in the headline.

“Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump who filed lawsuit against niece, dies at 71,” the title, blasted by Trump supporters as tone-deaf, reads.

There is literally nothing lower than editorializing in an obituary headline https://t.co/Iy5yo80xEa — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) August 16, 2020

“This headline, on an ‘obituary’ no less, is sick. WaPo should be ashamed of itself,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted.

This headline, on an “obituary” no less, is sick. WaPo should be ashamed of itself. Robert Trump, RIP. pic.twitter.com/5iG4EmmK9D — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2020

