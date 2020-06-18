Uncle Ben’s Plans to Change Its ‘Brand Identity’ to ‘End Racial Biases’

Hours after Quaker Oats announced that it would rename the Aunt Jemima logo on its brand of maple syrup and other breakfast foods, Uncle Ben’s Rice announced that it would be changing its “brand identity” to “end racial biases and injustices.”

“As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices,” the Mars-owned brand said in a statement.

“As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” the statement continued.

The company added that it did not yet know “what the exact timing or changes will be.” Still, the company said it is “evaluating all possibilities.”

