Undaunted By Criticism, Trump Looks to Next Putin Meeting

Image Credits: Kremlin.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed forces within the United States on Thursday for marring what they called the success of their first summit, with Trump saying he looked forward to their second meeting.

Trump, who has struggled to quiet an uproar over his failure to confront Putin over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election at Monday’s summit in Helsinki, fell back on one of his favorite targets, the news media.

The Republican president accused the media of distorting comments in which he gave credence to Putin’s denials of election interference despite the conclusions of the American intelligence community about Moscow’s conduct.

Read more


Related Articles

What The Hell? Congress Steps In To Shut Down InfoWars

What The Hell? Congress Steps In To Shut Down InfoWars

Government
Comments
Trump Dreams of Running Against 'Garbage Heap' Joe Biden

Trump Dreams of Running Against ‘Garbage Heap’ Joe Biden

Government
Comments

Congressmen: Lisa Page Admits Texts With Strzok ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Government
Comments

Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Occupation of Airports, ICE Offices

Government
Comments

Clinton Controversies Return to Spotlight In Kavanaugh Confirmation

Government
Comments

Comments