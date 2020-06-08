Undercover Investigation - Minneapolis Riot Was Pre-planned

What you are about to see is part of a two-year undercover investigation into the leftist radicalization embedded within the climate justice movement that contributed to the riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In this first video, we are going to show how the Sunrise Movement played a preemptive role in carrying out the mayhem, taking advantage of George Floyd’s death and using it as a trigger point to further push their Green New Deal agenda while promoting the abolition of the police.

