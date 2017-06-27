Undercover Vid: CNN Producer Admits Russia Narrative 'Mostly Bullshit,' Pushed For Ratings

Newly released undercover video from James O’Keefe and Project Veritas shows CNN producer John Bonifield admitting the Trump-Russia narrative is “mostly bullshit” but is being pushed on the orders of CNN’s CEO Jeff Zucker for ratings.
From Project Veritas:
Project Veritas has released a video of CNN Producer John Bonifield who was caught on hidden-camera admitting that there is no proof to CNN’s Russia narrative.
“I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now,” Bonifield says. “Like, we don’t have any giant proof.”
He confirms that the driving factor at CNN is ratings:
“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss… All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business.”
According to the CNN Producer, business is booming. “Trump is good for business right now,” he concluded.
Bonifield further goes on to explain that the instructions come straight from the top, citing the CEO, Jeff Zucker:
“Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.”
Bonifield also acknowledged: “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime.” He continues:
“I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the President is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.”
More from Twitter:
This one’s for you Andrew. pic.twitter.com/XJ8PRtPVoQ
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 27, 2017
We showed how @HillaryClinton would rig the election.
Now we proved that @CNN is launching a Witch Hunt against you! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pYhFYgK0XJ
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 27, 2017
Wow, #ProjectVeritas got CNN to admit in one sentence…
1. Trump is right
2. Russia is a witch hunt
3. "No real proof"
Bad week for CNN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1SCjyK3OEO
— Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) June 27, 2017
Even the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@MID_RF) is tweeting about @JamesOKeefeIII's new @Project_Veritas video exposing CNN! hahaha.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 27, 2017
MY GOD#CNN has led us the the brink of NUCLEAR WAR w/ Russia
For ratings
And for MONEY
😐#MAGA #Veritas #AmericanPravda CNN Producer pic.twitter.com/l3ONwPvBfT
— Boca Vista (@bocavista2016) June 27, 2017
CNN EXPOSED
'If we scrutinized everything Obama did w/ as much scrutiny as applied to Trump, viewers would've been turned off' -CNN producer pic.twitter.com/1Akdz9qg4z
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 27, 2017
This has to be devastating for CNN. The timing is perfect.