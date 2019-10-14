Undercover Video: CNN Employee Admits Network Has Anti-Conservative Bias

Undercover video by CNN whistleblower Cary Poarch shows a fellow employee confessing to rampant bias against President Trump and Republicans within the network.

The video, released by Project Veritas on Monday, shows a litany of employees, and even CEO Jeff Zucker himself, admitting to a concerted vendetta against Trump and a pattern of anti-conservative bias for ratings and revenge for the 2016 election.

CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra explained how the bias is implemented at the Fake News Network.

“…MSNBC is tougher on Republicans, and we’re tough on the Republicans too. More than so than the Democrats,” he said. “Our Democratic interviews are like softballs, compared to the Republicans… if you notice like every time, we ask questions to Republicans, like it’s always a little tougher than when we do get the Democrats.”

Sierra also revealed the “sourpuss” mood among CNN employees the day after Trump won the 2016 election.

“That day, man, when I came in, everyone was silent. Nobody wanted to talk,” he said. “I’m like, like the mood was just so sour the whole day…It was a f**king dreary day. I bet at Fox it was like euphoria.”

When asked by Poarch which employees hate Trump, Sierra admitted that most of the primetime anchors loathe him.

“Cooper hates him. Don Lemon hates him. Tapper, yeah Tapper doesn’t like him either. Cuomo doesn’t like him,” Sierra said.

This wide-ranging undercover Project Veritas exposé is just one part of several that will be released.

A brave CNN insider came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who works at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, tells Project Veritas “I decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda.