Unearthed 1987 Video May Explain Biden's Creepiness

Critics of Joe Biden believe he came off as arrogant and self-entitled in this 1987 C-Span video, which may explain his creepy behavior toward women.

Biden ran for president during the 1988 campaign and was considered a strong candidate until he withdrew from the race in late 1987 amid allegations that he had exaggerated his academic record and had plagiarized a speech from British politician Neil Kinnock.

In a C-Span video recorded during Biden’s campaign, a journalist asked Biden what law school he attended and what was his class ranking.

Biden immediately responded:

I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship. And in the first year of law school I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom 2/3rds of my class. But then I decided that I wanted to stay, went back to law school and in fact ended up in the top half of my class. I won the International Moot Court competition. I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school with 165 credits when I only needed 123 credits, and I would be delighted to sit down with you and compare my IQ with yours if you’d like.

Amazingly, Biden said the above while barely pausing for a breath. The full video, which garnered scathing comments on YouTube, is below:


