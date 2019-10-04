Unemployment Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969

The U.S. economy created 136,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent.

Economists had expected the economy to between 120,000 and 179,000 with the consensus number at 145,000, according to Econoday. Unemployment was expected to remain unchanged at last month’s 3.7 percent.

The jobs data for the two previous months were also revised upward, indicating that the labor market was stronger over the summer than previously indicated. Employment for July was revised up by 7,000 from 159,000 to 166,000, and August was revised up by 38,000 from 130,000 to 168,000. With these revisions, employment gains in July and August combined were 45,000 more than previously reported.

We Got To Start Eating Babies! We Don’t Have Enough Time!



We can’t put anything past these Democrats, these communists, these socialists, these progressives liberals, they do not value human life. See the truth on how they have teamed up with Satan to do his work. My God, what are we becoming?

