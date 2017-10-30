"Unhinged" Billionaire Steyer Urges Nation To "Impeach Mentally Unstable Trump" In Prime Time World Series Ad

In the commercial break before the National Anthem was sung at tonight’s game 5 of The World Series, hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer decided it was time to release his full length ad demanding that President Trump be impeached…

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in violation of the constitution, he has taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations who report the truth.

If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president then what has our government become? …I’m Tom Steyer, and like you, I’m a citizen who knows it’s up to us to do something. …this president is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons…

As a reminder, President Trump was not impressed with Mr. Steyer during the week:

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Incidentally, not one of the players, coaches, ballboys, crowd, or concession workers ‘took a knee’ during the singing of the National Anthem.

Here is the full commercial.

While some approved of this striking political statement, others were rather displeased with the stunt receiving some angry feedback from social media:

OMG this Tom Steyer ad is FUCKING HILARIOUS — Lourae (@Flaaaaalala) October 29, 2017



Tom Steyer just ran an ad during World Series to impeach @POTUS

So rude. Buzz kill. — Deb Brokl Johnson (@DebsterSoCal) October 30, 2017

That seditious asshole Tom Steyer's commercial to impeach Trump airs before World Series. May God punish him as only God can. — Viva Covfefe! (@MartinWiener) October 30, 2017

Tom Steyer is a big spoiled baby…stomping his feet( or should I say $$$) to get his own way! — kris (@incredible5) October 30, 2017

Tom Steyer billionaire climate evangelist seems upset Trump won 🤷‍♀️

Didnt Obama say elections have consequences 😂😂#MAGA #resist pic.twitter.com/SuTqP14emB — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن Russian Bot (@SandraTXAS) October 29, 2017

As some enjoyed it:

Well Tom Steyer is my new hero. #tomsteyer #NeedtoImpeach — Alexis Ruff (@LexMakeADeal) October 30, 2017

In fact, according to CNN, Steyer is strongly considering a run against Feinstein in California’s primary election next year.