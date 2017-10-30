"Unhinged" Billionaire Steyer Urges Nation To "Impeach Mentally Unstable Trump" In Prime Time World Series Ad

In the commercial break before the National Anthem was sung at tonight’s game 5 of The World Series, hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer decided it was time to release his full length ad demanding that President Trump be impeached…

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in violation of the constitution, he has taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations who report the truth.
If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president then what has our government become?

…I’m Tom Steyer, and like you, I’m a citizen who knows it’s up to us to do something.

…this president is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons…

As a reminder, President Trump was not impressed with Mr. Steyer during the week:

Incidentally, not one of the players, coaches, ballboys, crowd, or concession workers ‘took a knee’ during the singing of the National Anthem.

Here is the full commercial.

While some approved of this striking political statement, others were rather displeased with the stunt receiving some angry feedback from social media:


https://twitter.com/americanduck8/status/924778673466572801

As some enjoyed it:

In fact, according to CNN, Steyer is strongly considering a run against Feinstein in California’s primary election next year.


