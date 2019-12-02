Unintentional Viral Video Of Microchipping Homeless In Austin Explodes

An Austin homeless man revealed how homeless people around the city are being approached to receive an implantable microchip, a phenomenon Infowars first reported on months ago.

In the following video, a homeless man receiving a barbershop haircut discusses how one shelter required they receive injectable microchips prior to entry.

“We asked ’em about it and they were like, ‘We’ll give further, like [information], like when you get to the warehouse,'” the man tells an interviewer.

“It’s some kind of chip, I guess. Some kind of device you put on your body and then all you do is scan and then you don’t have to pay for anything anymore, you just scan.”

The homeless man’s revelations have caused the video to go viral, receiving over 1.4 million views within a matter of days.

Alex Jones first brought you news of the UN social engineering plan last October, breaking down the Austin, Texas rollout of the UN’s ID2020 microchip vaccination program being tested on vulnerable groups.

Owen Shroyer also took to the streets of Austin and asked homeless individuals what they thought about the creepy program:

First two minutes of this video, the homeless man getting his hair cut talks about getting microchipped. Free Stuffhttps://t.co/AomaxCiMXM Of course we were first https://t.co/YSJqM2XY9P Alex Jones takehttps://t.co/OJ9Pdq2J44@allidoisowen reporthttps://t.co/d0fLQO0mKK — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 2, 2019

