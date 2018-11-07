Union's Push Dem House to Alter Trump's New NAFTA

Image Credits: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said Wednesday his group would push the new Democratic majority in the House to demand tougher enforcement language in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement before it’s approved.

Trumka indicated unions would support the deal to replace the old North American Free Trade Agreement when it comes up for a vote likely next year provided these changes can be made, and if they could be assured that the agreement’s provisions on factory wages and auto part rules of origin will work as advertised.

“It is more likely that the trade deal will be more enforceable now” that Democrats have the majority, Trumka told reporters Wednesday. “The things that we don’t know about the trade deal will be unfolding … A better [version of] NAFTA is likely to happen.”

