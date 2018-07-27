United Airlines Gives Free Flights To Illegal Immigrants

United Airlines revealed the company will provide complimentary flights to families who were separated as they illegally crossed over the United States border.

United is partnering with FWD.us, an advocacy group known for defending illegal immigrant rights, which made the announcement Wednesday.

In a statement on Facebook, FWD.us welcomed United to the partnership and thanked the airline for joining the ‘Flights For Families’ campaign. The effort is working to reunite parents that have been separated from their children when they were detained illegally hopping the border. United will be donating flights to rejoin the families.

“A growing community of support is coming together to reunite families who were separated at the border. We are so thankful and happy to announce that United Airlines is jumping in and helping,” FWD.us’s statement read. “Thanks to this partnership with United, we are able to provide travel to the recently reunited immigrant families to get to their next destination with dignity.”