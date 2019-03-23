United Airlines Implements Policy Allowing Customers To Identify As ‘Non-Binary’

United Airlines announced in a Friday press release that it will be the first U.S. airline to allow customers to identify themselves with a non-binary gender.

“United Airlines today announced it has become the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all booking channels in addition to providing the option to select the title ‘Mx.’ during booking and in a MileagePlus customer profile,” the release began. “Customers now have the ability to identify themselves as M(male), F(female), U(undisclosed) or X(unspecified), corresponding with what is indicated on their passports or identification.”

The company tweeted out the announcement with the slogan “Fly how you identify.”

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available. — United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

The statement goes on to explain that United Airlines teamed up with Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and The Trevor Project to compile initiatives by which employees will be trained about “preferred pronouns and the persistence of gender norms, LGBT competency in the workplace and other steps to make United an inclusive space for both customers and employees.”

Read more



President Trump strikes at the heart of the left and has signed an executive order protecting free speech on public college campuses. Alex breaks down the effects of this policy.