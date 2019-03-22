United Airlines Offers Customers Non-Binary Gender Options

Image Credits: flickr, skinnylawyer.

United Airlines has announced they’re providing a non-binary gender option for passengers to choose from.

In a press release issued Friday, the airline company said they’re embracing “inclusivity” by letting passengers select from more than two genders.

“Customers now have the ability to identify themselves as M(male), F(female), U(undisclosed) or X(unspecified), corresponding with what is indicated on their passports or identification,” the press release reads, touting they’re the first US airline to offer non-binary gender options.

“Fly how you identify,” the company also wrote in a tweet.

As many in the company’s twitter feed noted, United’s efforts to appease far-left progressives will always fall short as they will always find new things to feign outrage over.

Others said they would no longer use the airline.


