United Airlines Offers Customers Non-Binary Gender Options

United Airlines has announced they’re providing a non-binary gender option for passengers to choose from.

In a press release issued Friday, the airline company said they’re embracing “inclusivity” by letting passengers select from more than two genders.

“Customers now have the ability to identify themselves as M(male), F(female), U(undisclosed) or X(unspecified), corresponding with what is indicated on their passports or identification,” the press release reads, touting they’re the first US airline to offer non-binary gender options.

“Fly how you identify,” the company also wrote in a tweet.

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available. — United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

As many in the company’s twitter feed noted, United’s efforts to appease far-left progressives will always fall short as they will always find new things to feign outrage over.

I identify as a technicolor gay frog from Venus, where is my option? This is bigoted. https://t.co/jOz0BJ8pf5 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 22, 2019

I identify as a jar of peanut butter. My pronouns are Skippy and Smooth. Why aren’t they on your list? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 22, 2019

I identify as a 1st class ticket holder although I hold a coach ticket. — What's A Defense (@RebsFinsUp) March 22, 2019

Oh dear, now it’s gotten to the airlines, what is this world becoming. — mlawson7854 (@mlawson7854) March 22, 2019

I identify as a shape-shifting reptile, and I demand a window seat. — justaguy (@JMurray247) March 22, 2019

i identify as the pilot. where’s my paycheck — Michael Jones (@MichaelJonesAU) March 22, 2019

Literally the most uncessary feature ever to add to flying lmao — Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) March 22, 2019

Others said they would no longer use the airline.

Thanks I won't be flying United anymore — Kingdom of Erusea (@GrassandBrass) March 22, 2019

I won't be identifying as a United customer in the future. — Red Eagle (@red_eagle_post) March 22, 2019