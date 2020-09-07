United Nations Complains About a “Male-Dominated World,” “Millennia of Patriarchy”

The United Nations has provoked another backlash after posting a tweet bemoaning how COVID-19 has demonstrated how “millennia of patriarchy” and “male-dominated culture” is ‘damaging’ everyone.

“The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls & boys,” tweeted the organization.

The tweet links to remarks by the UN Secretary-General asserting how coronavirus has caused “deepening existing inequalities, including gender inequality.”

Quite how “men” as a gender are responsible for COVID-19 is anyone’s guess. The virus disproportionately kills men over women.

Respondents to the tweet expressed their opposition to the claims.

“Men created a society worth living in. We live in the lap of luxury thanks to men,” remarked one.

“Patriarchy is when a male protects and looks after his family, keeping them safe from hunger and danger. “The patriarchy” as an oppressive force is a fantasy of feminism. It doesn’t exist,” added another.

“Infant mortality. Down. Life expectancy. Up. Literacy rates. Up. Malnutrition down. Quality of life. Up. The list goes on. By virtually ANY metric, life for the average person is better now than in the past. “But muh patriarchy,” said another.

As we highlighted earlier this year, the UN is clearly at war with normality.

Back in May, the globalist institution put out a tweet asserting that people shouldn’t use politically incorrect terms like “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” “husband” and “wife” in order to “help create a more equal world.”

Respondents decried the fact that a faceless international body was trying to control language, suggesting that the UN is now completely outside of its remit and is yet another vessel for Marxism and destroying the nuclear family.

