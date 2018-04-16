The United Nations are picking the winners and losers in a narrative fomenting World War.


Related Articles

WaPo Columnist: Trump Supporters Are "Immoral and Un-American"

WaPo Columnist: Trump Supporters Are “Immoral and Un-American”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Orange County City Votes Again to Opt Out of California's Sanctuary State Law

Orange County City Votes Again to Opt Out of California’s Sanctuary State Law

U.S. News
Comments

IRS Systems Crash on Tax Day

U.S. News
Comments

Washington Post & NY Times Win Pulitzer Prize For FAKE NEWS

U.S. News
Comments

The Great American Tax Ripoff

U.S. News
Comments

Comments