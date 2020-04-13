United We Stand

The globalists are showing their hand, and in order for that to be a winning hand, they expect Americans to fold.

They expect Americans to lay down and relinquish their birthright of freedom and liberty.

The arrogant stance of the elite assumes millions of Americans of every stripe must bow down to their sociopathic whims.

But nothing they have done has worked.

Their media oppression has only swayed a minority of gullible fools while the shock and awe division campaign from their sycophantic pawns in Washington has only angered the sleeping giant and awakened a long slumbering resolve.

Americans will call the globalists’ bluff, but it must happen sooner than later.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

NYT Removes Qualifying Language from Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Story

NYT Removes Qualifying Language from Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Story

U.S. News
Comments
Have You Noticed How Much Delight They Are Taking In Shutting Down Churches All Over The United States?

Have You Noticed How Much Delight They Are Taking In Shutting Down Churches All Over The United States?

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat Governor Whitmer Adds U.S. Flags To List Of Banned Products During Lockdown

U.S. News
comments

“Do It For Your Big Momma” – US Surgeon General Slammed For Telling Black Americans To Stop Drinking, Doing Drugs

U.S. News
comments

Pew Poll: White Liberals More Likely To Be Mentally Ill And Depressed

U.S. News
comments

Comments