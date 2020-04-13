United We Stand

The globalists are showing their hand, and in order for that to be a winning hand, they expect Americans to fold.

They expect Americans to lay down and relinquish their birthright of freedom and liberty.

The arrogant stance of the elite assumes millions of Americans of every stripe must bow down to their sociopathic whims.

But nothing they have done has worked.

Their media oppression has only swayed a minority of gullible fools while the shock and awe division campaign from their sycophantic pawns in Washington has only angered the sleeping giant and awakened a long slumbering resolve.

Americans will call the globalists’ bluff, but it must happen sooner than later.

