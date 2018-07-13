Universe's Expansion Rate Differs Depending Where You Look - Study

Image Credits: NASA.

Our universe’s rate of expansion keeps getting stranger. New data continues to show a discrepancy in how fast the universe expands in nearby realms and more distant locations.

The study’s researchers said this “tension” could mean we need to revise our understanding of the physics structuring the universe, which could include exotic elements such as dark matter and dark energy.

New measurements from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Gaia space telescope together showed that the rate of expansion nearby is 73.5 kilometers (45.6 miles) per second per megaparsec. This means that for every 3.3 million light-years a galaxy is farther away from Earth, it appears to move 73.5 kilometers per second faster.

