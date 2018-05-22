University Wants Students To Stop Using ‘I-word’ to Refer to Illegals

Students at Marquette University are being discouraged from referring to illegal immigrants as “illegals” in school literature outlining “diversity and inclusion.”

On its website describing “Undocumented Student Terminology,” the Milwaukee college claims that using the “i-word” to describe illegal aliens is inaccurate.

“Not only is the term ‘illegal’ inaccurate, it is dehumanizing,” one page on the site pertaining to“Undocumented Student Resources” states.

“As Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, famously stated, ‘No human being is illegal.’ When referring to an individual who is residing in the United Stated without authorization from the federal government, we would encourage you to drop the “i-word” in favor of terms such as ‘undocumented’ or ‘unauthorized’ immigrant.”

Additionally, teachers at the university are prohibited from using the “i-word” because it doesn’t represent “sensitive” language.

“Teachers and other school personnel should be sensitive in their use of language, favoring terminology such as ‘undocumented/unauthorized immigrants’ and making known that use of the terms ‘illegals’ or ‘illegal immigrants/aliens’ will not be tolerated in their classrooms,” another page addressing “Immigration Status-Related Stress and Students” reads.

Professors at the Wisconsin school are also encouraged to display posters that state “Dreamers Welcome” on their white boards or desks so that “students are more likely to know that you are a ‘safe’ person with whom they can discuss immigration status-related stress.”

Teachers are also told to make examples of students who regard illegal immigration in a negative way.

“Be aware of the peer dynamics in your school environment. Deal directly with any derogatory language or behaviors from peers that are rooted in condescending attitudes towards immigrants and use these as teachable moments,” the page says, asking that teachers help create a “safe space” through public affirmations of “every child’s right to an education.”

Marquette University is a Jesuit college founded in 1881.

H/T: CampusReform.org