University of Cincinnati Students Call for Violence Against Conservatives

When Kaitlin Bennett visited the University of Cincinnati she was promptly met with threats of violence from leftists on campus.

One student admits his peers urged him to kill her, while others chanted “hit her” as a bus drove by Bennett.

As a group of conservatives wrote “MAGA” on a window, liberals shouted, “somebody please beat these people up.”

UC student Preston Brown openly condoned school shooting threats against Covington Catholic students, saying “Life happens. You get what’s coming.”

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:

