University Of Georgia Tells Students to Consider "Wearing a Face Mask" During Sex

The University of Georgia has embarrassed itself after publishing a guide on its health website that advised students to consider “wearing a face mask during sex.”

Yes, really.

The document, titled ‘COVID-19 Considerations’, appeared on the University Health Center website but was removed a few days later following a backlash.

“Consider wearing a face mask during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can further the spread of the virus and wearing a mask can reduce the risk,” said the guide, which also told students to “avoid kissing” and “be creative with sexual positions that reduce close face-to-face contact.”

UGA spokesman Greg Trevor acknowledged that the language was removed because the university was ridiculed, but still stood by its accuracy.

“The information was consistent with language that appears on multiple health and medical sites across the country, including the Mayo Clinic. However, when the information was mocked, ridiculed and criticized on social media, we decided to take it down,” he said.

Trevor’s stance is disputed by the University of Maryland, which on its website states that wearing a mask is “not likely to prevent transmission if one of the partners has COVID-19.”

How long before face nappy authoritarians are peeking into people’s bedrooms to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 mask mandates?

