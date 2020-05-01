University of Texas Being Investigated Over Ties To Wuhan Bio-Lab

The United States Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of Texas System in an attempt to learn more about contracts and other business dealings with the controversial infectious diseases laboratory in Wuhan, China.

The University of Texas System is “a government entity of the state of Texas that includes 14 higher educational institutions throughout the state including eight universities and six health institutions.”

The lab they allegedly worked with, The Wuhan Institute of Virology, has been under a microscope recently as many believe COVID-19 could have originated in the lab.

World-renowned microbiologist, Professor Petr Chumakov, recently said, “In China, scientists at the Wuhan Laboratory have been actively involved in the development of various coronavirus variants for over ten years. Moreover, they did this, supposedly not with the aim of creating pathogenic variants, but to study their pathogenicity.”

“They did absolutely crazy things, in my opinion,” he added.

Now, federal investigators are requesting the UT System provide all documents related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and researcher Shi Zhengli.

The investigation doesn’t stop with the Wuhan lab as investigators plan to look into UT’s potential links to the communist Chinese government and about 24 state-owned companies, such as Zoom Communications.

In 2018, UT cut ties with the Chinese Confucius Institute after it was exposed as a propaganda arm of the communist Chinese government.

The Confucius Institute’s goal was to control debates on campus and to further Beijing-approved Chinese history and promote its political system.

As more evidence points toward the Wuhan lab playing a role in the COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump said Thursday that he has personally seen evidence the virus originated in the laboratory.

