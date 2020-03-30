University Of Wisconsin: Claiming Coronavirus Is From China Is “Racist”

Officials at a US University responded to messages chalked around the campus claiming that the coronavirus is from China, by proclaiming that it constitutes “racist behaviour” to make such insinuations.

Messages reading “It’s from China #ChineseVirus” and “Fuck the Chinese Government” appeared on campus at The University of Wisconsin, Madison, last week.

In a statement, the university announced that “The Asian American Studies Program denounce these anti-China and anti-Chinese acts found on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has no nationality or race. We stand with the world in compassion and kindness for those affected.” it also read.

“No one person, country, or ethnicity created this pandemic — disease does not discriminate,” Chancellor Rebecca Black wrote an the email to all students and faculty.

“We want to be clear that racist behaviors or stereotyping of any kind are not tolerated at UW-Madison — no matter if we are online, passing others in public, or quarantined at home.” Blank added.

The same university has a record of being overly ‘woke’, previously insinuating that complimenting people of color is a ‘racist micro aggression’, and running courses titled “The Problem of Whiteness.”

The chalk messages that have appeared on the campus echo President Trump’s use of the phrase ‘The Chinese virus’.

Trump has repeatedly used the phrase in press briefings, inciting the ire of leftist journalists.

“It’s not racist at all…It comes from China,” Trump said when challenged on the phrase.

As Infowars has noted, leftists and the US media are in lockstep with the communist Chinese government, in saying the use of the phrase is ‘racist’.

Numerous virologists have confirmed that the origin of the virus is clearly traceable to Wuhan. Scientists have said that they are even able to pinpoint the timeframe of when the virus jumped to humans to within a few days. they believe it emerged in late October or early November.

Meanwhile, both US and British officials have warned that China will face a reckoning when the crisis eventually subsides.

